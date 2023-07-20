Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on a mobile phone as he sits at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem,Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on a mobile phone as he sits at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem,Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Israeli PM Netanyahu says he is working to achieve consensus on judicial legislation

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said efforts are ongoing to achieve consensus on judicial legislation, on track to be passed next week in the Israeli parliament and which has sparked protests and outrage domestically and abroad.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Even in these moments, I request to tell you, that efforts are ongoing to achieve consensus,” Netanyahu said in an address to the press, referring to the first part of a controversial planned judicial overhaul.

“I truly hope these efforts will succeed but even if they don’t, the coalition’s door to the opposition will remain open always,” Netanyahu said.

Read more:

Israeli reservists vow to resist government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary

Advertisement


Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size