UAE companies join climate pledge to reduce carbon emissions, ahead of COP28 Summit

A number of UAE and international companies with offices in the emirates, such as Tetrapak and Emirates NBD Bank, on Wednesday pledged to reduce their carbon emissions, just four months before the country is set to host this years’ COP28 climate talks.



A total of 15 companies, including Emirates Driving Company, Henkel and Maisaloon Group made the promise during a climate event in Abu Dhabi, official state press agency WAM reported on Wednesday.



During the event ministers and private companies looked at how the country can make transport more environmentally friendly and help the UAE achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.



“The UAE realizes the importance of this (transport) sector, which is one of the targeted sectors to achieve a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2030,” said Mariam bint Mohammed al- Mheiri, UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.



The commitment made by the companies to reduce carbon emissions “is an important step to highlight the sector’s seriousness and the country’s concrete steps towards achieving climate neutrality,” WAM cited al-Mheiri as saying.

Other businesses that signed the pledge are Yes Full Circle recycling firm, Kuality AI, Al Fareeda International Group for Facility Management Services, Daikin and Sustainable Square Consultancy which specializes in environmental, social and corporate governance practice.



The total number of companies that have now signed the UAE pledge to reduce carbon emissions is 105.



Al-Mheiri was one of more than 120 attendees at the event which included representatives from private sector companies, as well as Mohammad Saeed Al Nuaimi, acting under-secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Khaled al-Shamili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company.





During the event Emirates Driving Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CarbonSifr’s — a UAE climate-based startup that helps identify and monetize carbon emissions — to solidify the driving school’s commitment to carbon neutrality, WAM said.



The two companies plan introduce an initiative called “Green driving license packages.” Details on the program are not immediately available.



The UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in November at Expo City Dubai to mobilize action around climate change and accelerate emissions reductions while ensuring energy security.



During the summit countries will also look at how much progress they have made towards achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degree above pre-industrial levels.

