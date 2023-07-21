Abandoned baby girl rescued from trash bag carried by stray dog in Lebanon

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a trash bag that was being carried by a stray dog in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli on Wednesday, local media reports said, leading to a nationwide outrage over the incident.

Dozens of people across Lebanon took to social media to condemn the abandonment of the infant and offered to adopt her, after photos of the baby with bruises on her face and body went viral.

According to reports, a passerby heard the infant’s cries emanating from a black plastic cover that a dog was seen pulling along near the city municipality building.

The pedestrian rescued the baby girl, who was reportedly only a few hours old at the time she was found, and took her to the Islamic Hospital before the newborn was transferred to Tripoli Government Hospital for further medical attention.

Her condition has been reported to be serious, but stable.

Authorities said an investigation was underway.

A few weeks ago, a six-year-old girl had died in Tripoli after being raped repeatedly by her grandfather – a crime that left the city shocked.

