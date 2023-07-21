Ericsson’s work permit in Iraq has not been suspended, PM’s adviser says

Swedish telecoms company Ericsson’s work permit has not been suspended and all contractual agreements made by the Iraqi government will be respected, the Iraqi prime minister's foreign affairs adviser Farhad Alaadin said on Friday.



Iraqi state media had reported that Ericsson’s permit to work in Iraq was suspended after Iraq withdrew its charge d’affaires in Stockholm in protest over a planned burning of the Quran.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

Thousands take to the streets to express outrage over Quran desecration in Sweden

Advertisement