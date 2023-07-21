Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Air Force KC-135s refuel F-16s and A-10s above the Strait of Hormuz. (US Air Force)
US Air Force KC-135s refuel F-16s and A-10s above the Strait of Hormuz. (US Air Force)

Pentagon chief orders more US military assets deployed to Middle East

Additional US forces are being sent to the region in response to recent attempts by Iran to threaten the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters, the Pentagon said.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Pentagon announced the deployment of new US military assets to the Middle East on Thursday in response to recent attempts by Iran to seize commercial tankers in the region.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of an Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) into the region. That came in addition to the F-35s, F-16s, and a guided missile destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), which were dispatched.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The amphibious unit brings additional aviation, maritime assets, and US Marines, “providing even greater flexibility and maritime capability in the region,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

CENTCOM chief Gen. Erik Kurilla said the US was committed to defending the freedom of navigation in the Middle East. “These additional forces provide unique capabilities, which alongside our partners nations in the region, further safeguard the free flow of international commerce and uphold the rules-based international order, and deter Iranian destabilizing activities in the region,” he said.

The Pentagon said it would continue to work with like-minded partners who are committed to the free flow of commerce and would take coordinated actions against threats to the rules-based international order.

Read more: Analysis: Joint military drills showcase US commitment to Middle East

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size