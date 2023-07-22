Theme
FILE PHOTO: Migrants stand on the beach in Fnideq, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta, in Morocco, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Shereen Talaat/File Photo
Migrants stand on the beach in Fnideq, close to the Spanish enclave Ceuta, in Morocco, May 19, 2021. (Reuters)

At least six migrants dead after boat sinks off Morocco

Reuters
At least six migrants died after their boat sank off Morocco, the MAP state news agency said on Friday on its Fa-cebook page.

It added that the boat struck rocks and the six people drowned. Forty-eight others survived.

Authorities launched search operations.

