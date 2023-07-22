At least six migrants dead after boat sinks off Morocco

At least six migrants died after their boat sank off Morocco, the MAP state news agency said on Friday on its Fa-cebook page.

It added that the boat struck rocks and the six people drowned. Forty-eight others survived.

Authorities launched search operations.

