An Iranian protester holds the Quran in his hand during a protest against a man who burned a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Quran burning in Copenhagen

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against “the desecration of the Quran in Copenhagen,” the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Quran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

“Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance... Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism,” Iranian media quoted a senior foreign ministry official as saying.

Danish aid group office attacked in Iraq over alleged Quran burning in Copenhagen

Protesters try to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over burning of Quran in Denmark

Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Quran row

