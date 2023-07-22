Iran summons Danish envoy to protest Quran burning in Copenhagen

Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against “the desecration of the Quran in Copenhagen,” the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in #Denmark.https://t.co/sDUmvxqZza pic.twitter.com/XqQ5ZzFfJ2 — Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) July 22, 2023

On Friday, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Quran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

“Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance... Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism,” Iranian media quoted a senior foreign ministry official as saying.

