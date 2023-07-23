Theme
Iranian soldiers participate in military manoeuvres at Sistan-Baluchestan province, some 50 kms east of city of Zahedan near the Pakistani border, 19 August 2006. Iranian armed forces held a massive military maneuver today to test new weapons and tactics against a potential enemy. The first stage of Zolfaghar Blow commenced in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. The maneuvers will continue in 15 other provinces in northeastern, northwestern, western and southern Iran. AFP PHOTO/FARSNEWS/STR
Iranian soldiers participate in military manoeuvres at Sistan-Baluchestan province, some 50 kms east of city of Zahedan near the Pakistani border, 19 August 2006. (File photo: AFP)

At least four road patrol officers dead in ‘terrorist’ attack in Iran’s Zahedan

Reuters
At least four road police patrol officers were killed in a “terrorist” attack in the mostly Sunni city of Zahedan in Iran’s restive southeast, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

A judicial order has been issued to arrest the perpetrators, Tasnim reported.

Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, is one of Iran's poorest provinces and a major drug trafficking route.

“Today, attackers ambushed the police car.. and shot at the vehicle,” Tasnim report added.

The perpetrators and their motive were not immediately clear.

