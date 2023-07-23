German defense Minister Pistorius cancels Iraq, Jordan trip over security concerns
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has canceled a planned trip to Iraq and Jordan, a ministry spokesperson said on Sunday, citing security concerns after the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was set alight last week in a protest over Quran burnings.
On Saturday, several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad over the recent burning or damaging of the Quran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark.
The cancelation of Pistorius’ trip, which was supposed to last for several days, was also in response to violent protests against a Danish non-governmental organization in Iraq, the spokesperson said.
This, along with the risk of further protests in coming days, prompted German security forces to advise on canceling the trip, the spokesperson said, adding it would take place at a later date, possibly during the fourth quarter of the year.
