Former Iraqi Kurdish senior intelligence officer killed in car explosion in Dohuk

A former senior member of an intelligence agency linked to a powerful Iraqi Kurdish party was killed Sunday night when a car he was in exploded in the city of Dohuk in the semi-autnomous Kurdistan region, a security source told Reuters and Kurdish news channel Rudaw reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Mohammed Mirza Sindi was previously a senior officer in the Parastin intelligence agency, an organization founded by the Kurdistan Democratic Party, one of two major parties that rules the northern Kurdistan region.

Videos shared by local media showed smoke rising from the mangled wreckage of a car.

The security source said the incident was being investigated and the cause of the explosion had not yet been determined.

Read more:

Upcoming NATO-Ukraine Council meeting to address Black Sea security, grain exports

Nigeria’s Lagos state set to hold mass burials for anti-police protest victims

Nine killed after civilian plane crashes in Port Sudan airport: Army statement