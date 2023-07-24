Theme
A general view shows the Israeli parliament (Knesset) meeting in Jerusalem on July 10, 2023. (File photo: AFP)

Israel MPs begin vote session on controversial judicial reform clause

AFP, Jerusalem                           
Israeli lawmakers began a parliamentary session Monday for a final vote on a key clause of the hard-right government's controversial judiciary reforms.

The session began after more than 24 hours of debate on a bill that aims to curb the powers of the country’s Supreme Court in striking down government decisions, which has triggered widespread protests.

