Israel MPs begin vote session on controversial judicial reform clause
Israeli lawmakers began a parliamentary session Monday for a final vote on a key clause of the hard-right government's controversial judiciary reforms.
The session began after more than 24 hours of debate on a bill that aims to curb the powers of the country’s Supreme Court in striking down government decisions, which has triggered widespread protests.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after pacemaker surgery
Biden urges Israel not to rush ‘divisive’ reforms
Majority of Israeli startups act to relocate over judicial shakeup, survey finds
-
Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after pacemaker surgeryIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday ahead of the first ratification vote in a controversial judicial ... Middle East
-
Biden urges Israel not to rush ‘divisive’ reformsPresident Joe Biden urged Israel in a statement Sunday not to rush increasingly “divisive” judicial reforms, given the other challenges facing the US ... Middle East
-
Majority of Israeli startups act to relocate over judicial shakeup, survey findsNearly 70 percent of Israeli startups have taken action to relocate parts of their business outside Israel, a survey released on Sunday by an Israeli ... Middle East