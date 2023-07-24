Theme
A medic transports a patient to an ambulance in front of the Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan where Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker on July 23, 2023. (AFP)
Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after pacemaker surgery

Reuters, Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday ahead of the first ratification vote in a controversial judicial overhaul sought by his religious-nationalist coalition.

A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu’s convoy depart Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, which admitted him late on Saturday and fitted him with a pacemaker after doctors said a heart monitor had detected “temporary arrhythmia”.

Netanyahu’s office and Sheba said he had been discharged.

On Monday, the Knesset is due to hold final readings of a bill amending a law enabling the Supreme Court to void decisions made by the government and ministers it deems “unreasonable.”

If passed - a likelihood given Netanyahu’s parliamentary majority - the bill would be the first of a package of reforms the prime minister is pursuing in the name of balancing out branches of government, but which his critics see as a curbing judicial independence.

