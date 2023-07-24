Nine killed after civilian plane crashes in Port Sudan airport: Army statement

Nine were killed, including four military personnel, after a civilian plane crashed in Port Sudan airport due to a technical failure, the Sudanese army said on Sunday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The army added in a statement that a female child survived the crash.



The Antonov plane malfunctioned as it was taking off before crashing, it added.



Read more:



Clashes rage in Sudan as conflict enters 100th day amid failed path to solution

Advertisement