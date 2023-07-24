Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view of the Port Sudan International Airport is seen as aid from World Health Organization (WHO) and UAE-AID from United Arab Emirates arrives at the Port Sudan International Airport, Port Sudan, Sudan, May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
A general view of the Port Sudan International Airport is seen as aid from World Health Organization (WHO) and UAE-AID from United Arab Emirates arrives at the Port Sudan International Airport, Port Sudan, Sudan, May 5, 2023. (Reuters)

Nine killed after civilian plane crashes in Port Sudan airport: Army statement

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Nine were killed, including four military personnel, after a civilian plane crashed in Port Sudan airport due to a technical failure, the Sudanese army said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The army added in a statement that a female child survived the crash.

The Antonov plane malfunctioned as it was taking off before crashing, it added.

Read more:

Clashes rage in Sudan as conflict enters 100th day amid failed path to solution

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size