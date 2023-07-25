Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Turkish flag is displayed on the premises of a school as damages are seen nearby, ahead of the May 14 presidential election, in the quake-hit region in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, May 13, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
A Turkish flag is displayed on the premises of a school as damages are seen nearby, ahead of the May 14 presidential election, in the quake-hit region in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, May 13, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes central Turkey

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The quake was at a depth of 12 km (7.46 miles), EMSC said.

Read more:

Advertisement

Earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size