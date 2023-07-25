5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes central Turkey

Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The quake was at a depth of 12 km (7.46 miles), EMSC said.
Read more:
Advertisement
Earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara
Advertisement
Also Read
-
Earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s East Nusa TenggaraAn earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara Island on Tuesday, the geophysics agency said, adding there was no potential ... World News
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits El Salvador’s Pacific coastA magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off El Salvador’s Pacific coast at a depth of nearly 70 kilometers on Tuesday evening, the United States Geological ... World News
-
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off the coast of Jalisco in MexicoAn earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck near the coast of Jalisco in Mexico on Tuesday, the National Seismological Service said. The quake ... World News
Advertisement