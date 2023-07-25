Theme
A protester holds up a Quran as smoke rises from the Swedish embassy building as protesters gather near the embassy in Baghdad hours after it was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Quran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 20, 2023. (Reuters)
A protester holds up a Quran as smoke rises from the Swedish embassy building as protesters gather near the embassy in Baghdad hours after it was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Quran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 20, 2023. (Reuters)

Bahrain summons Sweden’s charge d’affaires over Quran burning

Reuters, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Bahrain summoned Sweden’s chargé d’affaires and handed her a formal protest letter against “allowing extremists to burn copies of Quran in Stockholm under police protection,” the state news agency said on Tuesday citing the foreign ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the recurrence of these disgraceful incidents, as a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims and a violation of international principles, and resolutions,” it added.

