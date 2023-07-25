Theme
An Israeli police officer points his gun, at the scene of a shooting attack at Tekoa Junction in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel says ‘neutralized’ three people who fired at forces in West Bank

Reuters
The Israeli military said soldiers “neutralized” three people who had opened fire at its forces from a car in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday.

The statement did not specify what condition the three people were in but Israel’s Army Radio said they were killed.

