Putin plans visit to Turkey, China: TASS

Senior Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday that a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey is in both countries’ plans, but no firm date has yet been agreed, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Putin is also planning to visit China in October, the Kremlin said, as Russia aims to shore up ties with one of Moscow’s closet allies.

“It is known that we have received an invitation and that we intend to go to China when the Belt and Road Forum is held in October,” Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the president on international affairs, said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Moscow in March and declared relations between the two countries were entering a new era.

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both sides frequently touting their “no limits” partnership and cooperation in the economic and military spheres.

Their ties became even closer after Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February last year and the western economic sanctions that ensued.

