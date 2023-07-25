Theme
Israeli military reservists sing together as they sign pledge to suspend voluntary military service if the government passes judicial overhaul legislation near the defence ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel July 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Surge in reserve duty halt requests after Israel’s supreme court oversight law

Israel’s military spokesman on Tuesday acknowledged that requests from reservists to halt service had increased, a day after Israel passed a law which limits some Supreme Court oversight over government decisions.

“There has been an increase in requests to halt reserve duty,” Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Israeli reporters, in remarks confirmed to Reuters by a military spokesman.

The spokesman did not provide further details on the number of requests.

“If reservists do not report for duty for a long duration, there will be damage done to the preparedness of the military,” Hagari said.

