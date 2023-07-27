Kuwait to drill Durra field before Iran border demarcation: Oil minister

Kuwait oil minister Saad al-Barrak told SkyNews Arabia on Thursday that his country will start drilling and begin production at the Durra gas field without waiting for border demarcation with Iran.

Al-Barrak has previously said that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have “exclusive rights” in the Durra gas field in the Gulf, calling on Iran to validate its claim to the field by demarcating its own maritime borders first.

Advertisement

Iran previously claimed a stake in the field and described a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop the field as “illegal.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Kuwait executes five, including man involved in mosque bombing that killed 26

Kuwait reports first fiscal surplus in nine years: Finance Ministry

Kuwait, Saudi have ‘exclusive rights’ in Durra gas field: Kuwait’s oil minister