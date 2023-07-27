Theme
A Syrian national flag is seen through the rubble in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that hit the medieval Citadel of Damascus on February 19, 2023. (File photo: AFP)
People wounded in bomb blast at shrine near Damascus

A bomb planted in a taxi exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, wounding an unspecified number of people, Syrian state media reported.

Earlier this week, two people were wounded in a separate blast outside the shrine, where pilgrims have been flocking to mark a mourning period for Shia Muslims.

