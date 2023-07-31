Foreign ministers of Iran, Syria meet in Tehran

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Monday, state media reported.

The purpose of Mekdad’s visit to Tehran is to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, engage in discussions on the latest regional and international developments, and consult on current issues, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that Syrian-Turkish ties, Israeli attacks against Syria, and the “illegal presence” of US troops in Syria would be among the topics that would be discussed during Mekdad’s visit to Tehran.

Iran has been a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, playing a key role in the Syrian conflict since its outbreak in 2011.

In May, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made an official visit to Syria, during which the two countries inked a set of long-term cooperation agreements aimed at enhancing economic ties between the allies.

