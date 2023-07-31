Iran: Restored ties with Saudi Arabia will yield mutual benefits

Iran believes that the restoration of relations with Saudi Arabia will yield benefits for both countries as well as the region as a whole, Tehran’s envoy to the Kingdom said in remarks published on Monday.

In an interview with Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Alireza Enayati highlighted the potential benefits that the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh could bring not only to Iran and Saudi Arabia but also to the entire region and beyond.

“We believe that the work done between Iran and Saudi Arabia will result in benefits for both countries and for the region,” said Enayati.

He emphasized that the renewed ties between the two countries could have “significant ramifications for regional peace, stability, and independence,” while also promoting a “culture of dialogue” in the region.

Saudi Arabia and Iran announced in March that they had reached an agreement, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of no formal ties.

Under the deal, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to reopen embassies and consulates in each other’s territories and implement security and economic cooperation agreements that were signed over 20 years ago.

Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh last month. The timeline for the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran remains unclear.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

