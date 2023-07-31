Lebanon’s central bank vice governor to take over as interim head

The first vice governor of Lebanon’s central bank Wassim Mansouri confirmed on Monday that he is taking over as interim head replacing longtime chief Riad Salameh’s tenure.

Salameh, 73, will step down after a 30-year tenure, tarnished in recent years by a financial meltdown that impoverished many Lebanese as well as corruption charges against him at home and abroad, which he denies.

Lebanon’s central bank must gradually stop funding the government, phase out a controversial exchange platform known as Sayrafa and lift the peg on the local currency, Mansour said on Monday hours before he is set to take over as interim chief.

Any lending to government from now on must be temporary and will be conditioned on the state’s capacity to repay the loan, he added, signaling hopes for a significant shift in monetary policies.

Lebanon’s deeply divided political class had failed to name a successor to Salameh. According to Lebanese law, the first vice governor would take over in the absence of a governor.

Mansouri, a Shia Muslim, was appointed along with three other vice governors in June 2020. The central bank leadership is selected via the sectarian power-sharing system that governs other top posts in Lebanon.

The governor is a Maronite Catholic and deputies are a Shia Muslim, a Sunni Muslim, a Druze and an Armenian Catholic, all approved by the political chiefs representing their respective sects.

Mansouri was nominated in 2020 by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who heads the Shia Amal Movement. Mansouri is a distant cousin of Berri.

He was trained as a lawyer and worked as a legal consultant to the finance ministry and to parliament in recent years, according to his biography on the central bank’s website.

