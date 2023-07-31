Two dead after training jet crashes near Iran’s Tehran

Two people died after a training jet crashed on Monday west of Iran’s capital Tehran, the Fars News Agency reported.

The plane’s pilot and a university student were on board the Tecnam plane when it crashed in the Karaj province, the agency said.

No further details were provided on the cause of the incident, but an investigation was currently underway, according to Fars.

Karaj is the fourth-largest city in Iran and is near the country’s capital Tehran.

