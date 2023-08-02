Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at the combined cycle power plant in Semnan, Iran, on August 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at the combined cycle power plant in Semnan, Iran, on August 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Large fire breaks out in industrial zone in Iran’s Doroud city: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A large fire broke out in an industrial zone in Iran’s southwestern city of Doroud, state media reported on Wednesday.

“A fire occurred in the tanks of the Gohar petro-refinery Industrial Zone in Doroud, injuring two people who were hospitalized,” an official from Lorestan provincial authority said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sixteen fire trucks were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Read more:

Iran holds naval drills around disputed Arabian Gulf islands claimed by UAE

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size