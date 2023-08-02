Large fire breaks out in industrial zone in Iran’s Doroud city: Report

A large fire broke out in an industrial zone in Iran’s southwestern city of Doroud, state media reported on Wednesday.



“A fire occurred in the tanks of the Gohar petro-refinery Industrial Zone in Doroud, injuring two people who were hospitalized,” an official from Lorestan provincial authority said.



Sixteen fire trucks were dispatched to tackle the blaze.



