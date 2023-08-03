Iraq seizes 35 kilos of opium, 236 kilos of captagon

Iraq said Thursday it had arrested a man in possession of 35 kilograms (77 pounds) of opium and more half a million captagon pills weighing 236 kilograms (520 pounds).

The suspect, an Iraqi citizen, was arrested in Dohuk province in the autonomous Kurdish region, the judiciary said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He is suspected of being part of a “major drug trafficking network that also includes foreign nationals,” a security source said.

Iraq has become a major transit point for drugs headed elsewhere in the world.

Last month, it announced it had uncovered an underground captagon factory in the south, the first evidence of domestic production of the amphetamine-like drug.

Read more:

ISIS confirms leader’s death, announces replacement

Saudi Arabia confiscates over 150,000 Captagon pills hidden in cars

Nearly one million captagon pills seized by Iraqi security forces