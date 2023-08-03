Theme
A handout picture released by the Iraqi border authority on March 11, 2023, shows Captagon pills, hidden in apple crates, after they were seized by the Iraqis at the al-Qaim border crossing between Syria and Iraq. (Iraq Border Authority/AFP)
Iraq seizes 35 kilos of opium, 236 kilos of captagon

AFP, Baghdad
Iraq said Thursday it had arrested a man in possession of 35 kilograms (77 pounds) of opium and more half a million captagon pills weighing 236 kilograms (520 pounds).

The suspect, an Iraqi citizen, was arrested in Dohuk province in the autonomous Kurdish region, the judiciary said.

He is suspected of being part of a “major drug trafficking network that also includes foreign nationals,” a security source said.

Iraq has become a major transit point for drugs headed elsewhere in the world.

Last month, it announced it had uncovered an underground captagon factory in the south, the first evidence of domestic production of the amphetamine-like drug.

