Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 31, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 31, 2023. (Reuters)

Iran FM to visit Japan with country to tell Tehran to cut weapons supply to Russia

Iran’s foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian’s Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

