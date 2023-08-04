Iran FM to visit Japan with country to tell Tehran to cut weapons supply to Russia

Iran’s foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian’s Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

World leaders offer condolences to UAE President on death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

UAE bans rice exports for next four months

UAE President receives invitation to visit Iran from President Raisi