Iran FM to visit Japan with country to tell Tehran to cut weapons supply to Russia
Iran’s foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.
Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian’s Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
World leaders offer condolences to UAE President on death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed
UAE bans rice exports for next four months
UAE President receives invitation to visit Iran from President Raisi