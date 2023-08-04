Theme
A Syrian army soldier stands overlooking a motorway in the town of Saraqib in the northwestern Idlib province on March 6, 2020, as government forces assumed control over it. (AFP)
Syria’s army destroys 2 drones, downs 3 others: Defense ministry

Reuters
Syria’s defense ministry said on Thursday night that army forces have destroyed two drones and downed three others launched by militants it said were trying to attack army units in northern and western Aleppo’s countryside.

The army launched an attack on the militants’ positions in response, the ministry said, adding that the army managed to kill and injure many of them.

