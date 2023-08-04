Syria’s army destroys 2 drones, downs 3 others: Defense ministry

Syria’s defense ministry said on Thursday night that army forces have destroyed two drones and downed three others launched by militants it said were trying to attack army units in northern and western Aleppo’s countryside.

The army launched an attack on the militants’ positions in response, the ministry said, adding that the army managed to kill and injure many of them.

