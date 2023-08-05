Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ministry of Religious Endowments, or Awqaf, building in flames in Cairo, Egypt on August 5, 2023. (Twitter)
Ministry of Religious Endowments, or Awqaf, building in flames in Cairo, Egypt on August 5, 2023. (Twitter)

Video: Historic Ministry of Religious Endowments building catches fire in Egypt

Reuters, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A historic ministry in central Cairo was engulfed in flames on Saturday, only days after its employees had moved to premises in a new capital city under construction in the desert 45km east of Cairo.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze or if anyone was hurt.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fire appeared mainly confined to the top floor of the Ministry of Religious Endowments, or Awqaf, building, although flames were seen shooting out of a second-floor window as well, according to a Reuters reporter.

At least seven firetrucks were deployed, and after several hours the fire was largely extinguished.

The main part of the building was built in 1898, with wings added on either side in 1912 and 1927. Most of the ministry’s employees moved to the new capital, away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo, in late July.

Some former ministry buildings are to be repurposed under Egypt’s Sovereign Fund, a process the government hopes will draw badly needed investment and help regenerate central Cairo.

Read more:

Egypt raises interest rates as country battles spiraling inflation

Amid climate change effects and power outages, cash-strapped Egypt swelters

Palestinian factions hold reconciliation talks in Egypt amid surging violence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size