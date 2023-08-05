Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with LPG tanker

A Suez Canal tugboat has sunk after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker in the strategically important waterway, the Suez Canal Authority said on Saturday, without specifying whether there was any disruption to shipping traffic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Seven people were on board the tugboat “Fahd,” the canal authority’s head, Osama Rabie, said in a statement, adding that rescue work was underway with a crane dispatched to recover the sunken vessel.

Two canal sources said Chinagas Legend was unharmed by the collision, was functioning normally and had anchored at Port Said.



Two other canal sources said six of the tugboat’s crew members had been rescued and taken to hospital, while the seventh was still unaccounted for.

Rabie said the collision had occurred while the tanker, “CHINAGAS LEGEND,” was in the Ballah area, heading south on its journey from Singapore to the United States.

“The tanker is currently waiting in Port Said until the completion of the procedures related to the accident,” Rabie said.

The tanker is 230 meters long and 36 meters wide and carries a cargo of 52,000 tons of LPG.

Read more:

UN says most oil removed from decaying tanker off Yemen

At least four officers dead in shooting at police facility in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

Suez Canal Authority to sell 20 pct of subsidiary to boost private sector