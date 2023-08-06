Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers patrol Huwara in the occupied West Bank, on March 20, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli soldiers patrol Huwara in the occupied West Bank, on March 20, 2023. (AFP)

Israeli forces shoot dead three Palestinian militants: Police

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli security forces shot dead three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said in a statement.

The statement said special forces “thwarted a squad from the Jenin refugee camp that was on its way to carry out an attack.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas Gaza spokesman, said the deaths would not go unpunished.

“The enemy, which assassinated three of our Palestinian people, will not escape paying the price of its crimes,” he said in a statement.

The Israeli police statement said the head of a militant squad who was “involved in military action against Israeli security forces and advancing military activity directed by terrorists in the Gaza Strip,” had been killed along with two other squad members.

Read more:

Tel Aviv shooting leaves one man dead, another critically injured

Two Israelis arrested after Palestinian teen shot dead in West Bank

UN registers nearly 600 West Bank settler ‘incidents’ so far this year

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size