Egypt hotel kicks out Israeli model accompanying US rapper Travis Scott

A hotel in Egypt asked an Israeli model who was accompanying US rapper Travis Scott to leave the premises immediately after discovering what her nationality was, according to several media reports.

Shay Zanco had reportedly been invited to join the rapper in Cairo and was staying in the same hotel as the rest of his entourage.

The reports allege that hotel staff had been waiting for the model to step away from Scott to ask her to leave immediately.

“I was very stressed and felt really humiliated. I left the hotel straight to the airport and caught the only flight there was to Paris, even though I had a photo shoot in Barcelona,” The Jerusalem Post quoted Zanco as saying.

An official from Egypt’s Chamber of Hotel Establishments told local media that there were no decisions from the Ministry of Tourism or any Egyptian authority to prevent any nationality from entering hotels, adding that the hotel would be punished for doing so.

Live Nation Middle East on July 26 announced that the US rapper’s highly controversial concert at the Pyramids of Giza was cancelled.

The much-anticipated concert was supposed to take place on July 28, but authorities revoked the permit for Scott’s show because it “goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” according to the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate.

