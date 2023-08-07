Theme
Flares of syrian air defense rockets are seen in the sky of Damascus on April 4, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli missiles target vicinity of Syria’s Damascus: State media

Syria’s air defenses confronted an “Israeli aggression” targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media reported early on Monday.

Syrian state TV reported that four Syrian soldiers were killed and four were injured in the Israeli missile attack over Damascus.

