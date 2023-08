ISIS fighters killed 10 Syrian government troops and militiamen in the extremists’ former stronghold of Raqqa province, a war monitor said Tuesday.



“ISIS attacked positions and checkpoints belonging to the regime... setting fire to military vehicles and prefabricated houses” late Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



