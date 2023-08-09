Two dead in clashes between Lebanon’s Hezbollah, residents of Christian town: Report

Two people were killed on Wednesday in clashes between members of Shia armed group Hezbollah and residents of a Christian town after residents surrounded an overturned lorry, two security sources told Reuters.

The truck overturned on a downhill turn near the mountain town of Kahaleh on Wednesday evening and residents swiftly shut down the road around it, the sources said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One of the security sources said the truck belonged to Hezbollah and that one of the dead was a member of the group while the second was a Christian resident of the town.

Watch: Armed clashes between Iran-backed #Hezbollah and residents of a Christian town in #Lebanon after residents surrounded an overturned lorry.https://t.co/Gd1y2L7gKX pic.twitter.com/I8M4A9YQBh — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 9, 2023

Neither source could give details on the contents of the truck. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Lebanese broadcasters Al-Jadeed and MTV Lebanon aired footage of men in plainclothes shooting rifles in the street.

The broadcasters later showed Lebanese army troops deployed around the lorry at nightfall while a crane worked to remove wooden crates from it. Large groups of residents were still gathered around, with many telling the broadcasters that they intended to keep the road closed.

Hezbollah is a powerful party that retained its weapons following Lebanon’s civil war and has deployed in neighboring Syria.

Two years ago, at least seven people were killed in clashes along a former frontline of Lebanon’s civil war, following a rally held by Hezbollah and its Shia ally Amal against a judge investigating the Beirut port blast of 2020.

Read more:

Hezbollah members wounded in ‘attack’ on Lebanon’s southern border: Source