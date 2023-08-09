Theme
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) welcomes Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Damascus airport on January 17, 2011. (Reuters)
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad (R) welcomes Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Damascus airport on January 17, 2011. (Reuters)

Syria’s Assad says he will not meet Turkey’s Erdogan under his conditions

Reuters
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said he will not meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latter’s terms.

“The meeting cannot happen under Erdogan’s conditions,” Assad said in an excerpt of an interview to be aired later on Wednesday on Sky News Arabia.

