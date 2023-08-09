Syria’s Assad says he will not meet Turkey’s Erdogan under his conditions

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said he will not meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latter’s terms.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The meeting cannot happen under Erdogan’s conditions,” Assad said in an excerpt of an interview to be aired later on Wednesday on Sky News Arabia.



Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan says he is open to meeting with Syria’s al-Assad

Advertisement