Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck eastern Turkey on Thursday the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 11 km (6.84 miles) the EMSC said.
