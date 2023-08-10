Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in the West Bank: Palestinian health officials

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said on Thursday, the latest death in an unabating wave of violence.

The death brings the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank this year to 168, according to a tally by The Associated Press. It comes amid soaring tensions surrounding Israel’s con-tinuing raids into Palestinian areas in the territory and after the re-lease to house arrest of a Jewish settler accused of involvement in the killing last week of a 19-year-old Palestinian man.

In the latest violence, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday that Israeli troops killed Amir Ahmed Khalifa, 27, in the West Bank town of Zawata, north of the city Nablus. The area has been a flashpoint for violence between Israeli forces and Palestin-ians in the current fighting.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Israel has been staging near-nightly incursions in Palestinian are-as in what it says is a bid to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The raids have sparked some of the worst fighting between the sides in the West Bank in some two decades and have driven up the death toll.

