Lebanese army: Ammunition was on board truck that overturned, led to deadly clash

Lebanon’s army said on Thursday that ammunition was on board the truck that overturned and led to a deadly clash between Hezbollah and residents of a Christian town, according to a statement.

Armed clashes between Lebanon’s Hezbollah, residents of Christian town leave two dead

