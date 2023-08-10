Lebanese army: Ammunition was on board truck that overturned, led to deadly clash
Lebanon’s army said on Thursday that ammunition was on board the truck that overturned and led to a deadly clash between Hezbollah and residents of a Christian town, according to a statement.
