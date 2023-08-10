Lebanon’s defense minister unharmed after gunfire hit car

Lebanon’s caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Sleem was safe on Thursday after his car came under gunfire in the Jisr al-Basha neighborhood, east of the capital Beirut.



The bullets hit a window of his car, according to one security source and one political source, Reuters reported.



Interior Minister Bassam al-Mawlawi said security services were investigating the incident to determine whether it was a targeted attack or the result of stray bullets.



Local media reports initially said that the incident was an assassination attempt.

“In any case, we thank God for the safety of the minister of defense,” Mawlawi said.



A separate security source told Reuters that the bullets were strays and denied there had been an attempt on Slim’s life.



The incident came as Lebanon’s army was deployed in a Christian village in the mountains southeast of Beirut following a deadly shootout between residents and members of the Shia group Hezbollah.



With Reuters



