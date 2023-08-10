Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores: Iran state TV

A Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl has caught fire near the shores of Iran’s Asaluyeh in the southern province of Bushehr, Iran’s state TV reported on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Twenty-two of the ship’s crew have been rescued by Iranian authorities after the ship’s captain requested assistance,” state TV added.

The director of Asaluyeh ports stated that a tanker carrying LPG with a cargo of 40,000 tons had experienced a problem in the engine room due to a fire.

Developing.

Read more:

Explosion at steel complex in northern Iran injures eight: Report