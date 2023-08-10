Theme
A screen grab taken from a from Iranian State TV IRIB on July 15, 2020, shows firefighters combatting a blaze at the Delvar Kashti Bushehr boat factory in the Iranian city of Bushehr. (AFP)
Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores: Iran state TV

Reuters
A Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl has caught fire near the shores of Iran’s Asaluyeh in the southern province of Bushehr, Iran’s state TV reported on Thursday.

“Twenty-two of the ship’s crew have been rescued by Iranian authorities after the ship’s captain requested assistance,” state TV added.

The director of Asaluyeh ports stated that a tanker carrying LPG with a cargo of 40,000 tons had experienced a problem in the engine room due to a fire.

Developing.

