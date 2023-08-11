South Korea says unaware of Iran prison deal linked to frozen funds
South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday that it hopes the issue of Iranian frozen funds will be resolved smoothly.
The ministry said it had no information regarding media reports that Iran may free five detained US citizens as part of a deal under which $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea would be unfrozen.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Our government has been closely consulting with involved countries such as the United States and Iran to resolve the frozen fund issue, and hopes that the issue will be resolved amicably,” the ministry said in a statement.
Read more:
Iranian-American detainees in Iran: Examining the prisoner release negotiations
US confirms release of five Americans detained by Iran, denies sanctions relief
-
Iranian-American detainees in Iran: Examining the prisoner release negotiationsIran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, part of a possible deal over billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in ... World News
-
US confirms release of five Americans detained by Iran, denies sanctions reliefReports suggest that the US will unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea as well as other jailed Iranians in the US. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iran will not be receiving any sanctions relief. Middle East
-
Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian shores: Iran state TVA Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl has caught fire near Assaluyeh on Iran’s Gulf coast, Iranian state media reported on Thursday, adding that ... Middle East