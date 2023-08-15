Tripartite meeting held in Egypt tackling Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Egypt’s president on Monday welcomed the Palestinian and Jordanian leaders, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s spokesman said.



Al-Sisi met with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the northern coastal city of El Alamein, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.



During a tripartite meeting, the leaders discussed “the development of the Palestinian cause” and expressed their support for a “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with east Jerusalem as the future Palestinian capital, Fahmy said in a later statement.



The meeting comes days after Riyadh on Saturday named for the first time a non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian Territories who will also serve as consul general in Jerusalem.



The file for the Palestinian Territories has traditionally been handled by the Saudi embassy in Amman. AFP, citing sources familiar with the meeting, reported that US efforts of normalizing ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel were also discussed.



Egypt was the first Arab country to normalize ties with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.

A number of Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, followed suit decades later, recognizing Israel in a series of US-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords.

During US President Joe Biden’s tour of the Middle East last year, the Saudi civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting overflight restrictions on “all carriers,”paving the way for Israeli planes to use Saudi airspace.



Biden himself flew directly to Jeddah from Israel’s Ben Gurion airport for his talks with Saudi leaders.



But the Kingdom denied at the time that the airspace move was “a precursor to any further steps” towards normalization.



