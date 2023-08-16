Jordan’s army downs drone loaded with explosives coming from Syria
The Jordanian army on Wednesday downed a drone loaded with explosive materials (TNT) coming from Syrian territory, the state news agency said.
“The Border Guard forces(...) detected an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory into Jordanian territory, and it was shot down inside the territory,” a military source in the Jordanian Armed Forces said.
Jordan downs drone coming from Syria carrying meth: Agency