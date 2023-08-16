Theme
A picture taken during a tour origanized by the Jordanian Army shows a drone flying over an observation post along the border with Syria, on February 17, 2022. (AFP)
A picture taken during a tour origanized by the Jordanian Army shows a drone flying over an observation post along the border with Syria, on February 17, 2022. (AFP)

Jordan’s army downs drone loaded with explosives coming from Syria

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Jordanian army on Wednesday downed a drone loaded with explosive materials (TNT) coming from Syrian territory, the state news agency said.

“The Border Guard forces(...) detected an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory into Jordanian territory, and it was shot down inside the territory,” a military source in the Jordanian Armed Forces said.

