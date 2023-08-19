Egypt’s president pardons activist Ahmed Douma, other prisoners

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pardoned a number of prisoners, including prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, the state TV said on Saturday.



Douma, a leading figure in the pro-democracy revolt that toppled President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, was sentenced in 2019 to 15 years in prison for rioting and attacking security forces.



In delivering his verdict at the time, the judge said Douma was part of a crowd that broke into parliament and damaged part of it, describing them as doing the work of the “devil.”



Last month, authorities also freed Egyptian rights researcher Patrick Zaki and lawyer Mohamed el-Baqer after they were pardoned by al-Sisi.



