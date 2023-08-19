Syrian youth suspected in ISIS-linked bomb attack dies in Lebanon during raid: Report

A Syrian youth suspected of carrying out an attack that killed at least six people in Damascus in July died after he threw himself from a building during a raid in Beirut, Lebanese media and a security source said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Syria’s al-Tal region entered Lebanon illegally and settled with his relatives in al-Salam, a southern suburb of Beirut, the security source said.

“Members of Hezbollah group raided the site, and when he learned that his whereabouts had been discovered, he threw himself from the seventh floor and was taken to St. George Hospital, where he died,” the source said.

The source added that two of his relatives were detained.

Syrian state media said on July 27 that a bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the capital Damascus, killing several people and wounding others.

On the following day, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

