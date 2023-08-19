Two Israelis critically wounded in suspected West Bank shooting: Report

A suspected shooting attack in the occupied West Bank critically wounded two Israelis on Saturday, N12 News reported.



Israel’s ambulance service said it was providing resuscitation to two people shot near the flashpoint Palestinian village Huwara and the Israeli military said it had received an initial report of a shooting in the area.



Palestinian man shot by Israeli forces during West Bank raid dies of injuries

