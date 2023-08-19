Theme
A member of the Israeli troops stands guard at the scene where the car in which, according to an Israeli military statement and Army Radio, three Palestinians who fired at Israeli forces were killed by Israeli troops, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Two Israelis critically wounded in suspected West Bank shooting: Report

A suspected shooting attack in the occupied West Bank critically wounded two Israelis on Saturday, N12 News reported.

Israel’s ambulance service said it was providing resuscitation to two people shot near the flashpoint Palestinian village Huwara and the Israeli military said it had received an initial report of a shooting in the area.

Palestinian man shot by Israeli forces during West Bank raid dies of injuries

