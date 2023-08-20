UAE’s Red Crescent launches housing project to aid earthquake-struck Syrian families

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has officially opened the Al Naqa’a housing project in the Latakia Governorate of Syria to assist families impacted by the devastating earthquake that struck the nation on February 6, 2023, Emirates Press Agency (WAM) announced.

The Al Naqa’a housing project is a collection of 47 prefabricated housing units valued at AED 65 million. According to WAM, the project shows UAE’s sincere commitment to assisting Syria, particularly the Latakia Governorate. The project debuted on August 19, coinciding with World Humanitarian Day.

The housing complex is designed to provide great comfort and is environmentally friendly, WAM announced. The units, which include two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom, are designed to accommodate up to six family members.

ERC Secretary General Hamoud Al Junaibi says Al Naqa’a housing project reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the hardships those affected by the earthquake face. Junaibi says a rigorous selection process is led by a committee composed of representatives from local development authorities, the Latakia Governorate Council, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and relevant agencies to ensure that deserving families receive the housing units.

Latakia Governor, Amer Hilal, expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its swift response and continued support following the earthquake.

WAM reported that the establishment of Al Naqa’a housing project will help provide stability for many families who lost their homes due to the earthquake. The Latakia Governorate dedicated seven locations across 10 hectares for the housing units, providing essential infrastructure, including electricity, sewerage, phone networks, and service centers.

Attending the inauguration ceremony were Abdul Hakeem Al-Nuaimi, Chargé d’Affairs at the UAE Embassy in Damascus, ERC representatives, and Syrian officials. In a recent development, the UAE Embassy established the first coordination office for UAE foreign aid in the country’s embassy in Damascus. This office aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of foreign aid efforts, ensuring coordination and supervision of projects in beneficiary countries.

