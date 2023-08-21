Iranian claims of US helicopter intercept ‘untrue’: Pentagon

Iran’s navy did not intercept any US aircraft last week despite claims and a purported video from Tehran, a Pentagon official said Monday.

“The reports that there was some type of intercept of a US helicopter is just not true,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran published a video that showed surveillance footage of a US Navy ship in the Strait of Hormuz. A helicopter was also seen landing, but Al Arabiya English could not independently verify their authenticity.

Tehran publicly warned the US that it would respond to any American provocation following the deployment of over 3,000 US troops to the Middle East alongside battleships and fighter jets.

“We’ve seen this from [Iran] before, pushing out, I don’t know if it’s propaganda, but untrue statements. That just is not accurate,” Singh added.

The US deployed additional troops and assets to the region earlier this month in response to Iranian and Russian threats in recent months, in what was part of a pre-announced deployment.

Last month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of an Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) into the region. That came in addition to the F-35s, F-16s, and a guided missile destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), which were dispatched.

Read more: Pentagon chief orders more US military assets deployed to Middle East