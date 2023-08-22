Forest fire suspends marine traffic along Turkish strait

Turkey on Tuesday suspended northbound shipping traffic along the Dardanelle Strait as a precaution because of a rapidly spreading forest fire near the tourist town of Canakkale.

The AFAD emergency response service said the fire prompted the evacuation of three villages on Turkey’s northwestern coast.

The Dardanelle Strait links the Aegean Sea with the Sea of Marmara and is a popular tourist destination because it is also the site of the ancient ruins of Troy.

Turkey’s transport ministry did not explain its decision to keep southbound traffic along the strait open.

“Tugboats have been alerted in case a possible response is needed should the fire reach the seaside,” the ministry said in a statement reported by the Anadolu state news agency.

Images on Turkey’s NTV television showed clouds of thick smoke rolling over the edge of Canakkale.

The station said the fire was approaching a local hospital and university campus.

AFAD said that it had dispatched 10 planes and 26 helicopters to help douse the flames.

It also closed a local highway as a precaution.

